Stonelick firefighters help mom through unexpected early birth at home

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A mom and baby are recovering after local firefighters and paramedics jumped in to help deliver the newborn.
“Honestly, I’m still kinda of speechless about it. I just delivered a baby in my bed,” Jennifer Zieger said.
She says the 6-pound, 4-ounce baby doesn’t have a name yet because he came almost three weeks early.
Zieger says she was at her parents house early Tuesday morning when she realized she was in labor. She yelled for her parents to call 911.
She says the paramedics and firefighters with Stonelick Township arrived within minutes.
“The next thing you know, I screamed at the top of my lungs. I pushed as hard as I could and had a baby," Zieger said.
Betty Irwin, one of the firefighters who responded to Zieger’s home, says they were given instructions on how to deliver the baby.
“They all did great. This is what we’re trained for. You don’t always expect to deliver a baby in a bedroom... but it happens," she said.
Zieger says she is very grateful to them.
“Thank you very much for the quick response and standing there along side me through my stubbornness, trying to talk me through it,” she said.
The now mother of four said she is doing good and the baby is in the NICU for some breathing issues but should be home soon.
