Grand jury indicts 3 men allegedly involved in murder of Dayton police detective

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Three men previously charged by criminal complaint in connection to the shooting death of Dayton Police Detective Jorge Del Rio have been indicted by a federal grand jury, according to US Attorney David DeVillers.
Detective Jorge Del Rio, 55, was with the Dayton Police Department 30 years before he was shot during a drug raid with a Drug Enforcement Administration task force Nov. 4.
According to the indictment, Nathan Goddard, Jr., 39, is charged with nine counts, including deliberately killing Del Rio, conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distribute fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana, assault of a federal officer by inflicting bodily injury through the use of a deadly weapon, brandishing and discharging a firearm resulting in death by murder during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Cahke Cortner, 39, and Lionel Combs III, 40, are each charged with five counts, including conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana, and brandishing and discharging a firearm resulting in death by murder during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, the indictment states.
Five counts pending against Goddard are potentially punishable by the death penalty.
Cortner and Combs could face life in prison.
Between mid-July and late-October, the DEA’s Dayton Resident Office conducted an investigation into a Dayton fentanyl trafficking organization.
As a result of that investigation, Goddard was named as an alleged source of supply of narcotics and a federal search warrant was authorized for 1454 Ruskin Road, according to the Department of Justice.
Federal officials say nine kilograms of fentanyl was found in a duffel bag, a bag holding 50 to 60 pounds of marijuana was found on the floor of the basement, $11,000 in cash was spread along the coffee table, $40,000 was found in a duffel bag on the stairs, and two pistols also were recovered.
According to the DOJ, Del Rio came under gunfire from the basement and was struck.
Delano Well, 50, of Trenton, was also charged by criminal complaint on Nov. 5 with making false statements on a federal firearms form.
Officials say Wells bought the gun Goddard used to kill Del Rio.
“There are many crimes that, if committed, one forfeits his right to live in a free society. And then there are the rare, few crimes that are so abhorrent to a free society that one is subject to forfeiting his right to exist at all,” DeVillers said. “Goddard has been accused by a grand jury of the latter.”
Del Rio was laid to rest on Tuesday, Nov. 11.
He was a member of a DEA task force since 2000 and worked as an undercover detective for more than 25 years, according to Dayton Police History Foundation.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.