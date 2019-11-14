Heading for the weekend and the weather is ...

Snow systems will be no closer than the Great Lakes and big rain makers will hug the Gulf Coast. By the end of next week the atmosphere in our neck of the woods will become more active and it looks like a wet, or white, weather pattern will develop that continues through Thanksgiving Day. The good news is that there are no signs of a return of record cold to Cincinnati but at this point in time I expect more wet days than dry days starting late next week through the beginning of December.