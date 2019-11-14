Reds announce 2 postgame concerts for 2020

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Reds have announced two postgame concerts at Great American Ball Park for the 2020 season.
- Country duo Brothers Osborne on Friday, July 24 following the Reds vs. Colorado Rockies game at 6:40 p.m.
- Rock band O.A.R. on Saturday, August 1 following the Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays game, also at 6:40 a. m.
Tickets for the July 24 and August 1 games are available now at Reds.com/concerts.
All fans with tickets to the games can enjoy the post-game concerts.
Ticket upgrades are available that include Field Passes and a VIP meet and greet:
- A limited number of Field Passes give fans an up-close view of the concert from the field
- VIP packages include an upgraded Infield Box ticket, meet & greet with the band, signed concert poster Field Pass for the post-game concert
For more information on the concerts, tickets and upgrades visit Reds.com/concerts.
