Rose Lavelle to speak at NKU Thursday night

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS (FOX19) - FIFA Women’s World Cup champion and Cincinnati native Rose Lavelle is expected to share her experience during the U.S. Women’s National Team’s (USWNT) historic World Cup run when she speaks at Northern Kentucky University Thursday night.
She is scheduled to appear at 7 p.m. at the Eva G. Farris Auditorium, MEP 200.
“I am so excited to come back to my home state and spend some time with the students, faculty and community at Northern Kentucky University. It is sure to be a fantastic evening,” Lavelle said in a news release.
The breakout star for the 2019 U.S. Women’s National Team helped lead the team to their fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup- setting a new record.
With three goals in the tournament, she received many accolades, including the Bronze Ball. The Washington Spirit midfielder was also named a top footballer worldwide by the World Player Union this year.
Lavelle made her first appearance for Team USA in 2017.
NKU’s Activities Programming Board brings high-profile speakers to campus each fall to share different perspectives with students.
Past speakers include “Queer Eye” Star and LGBTQ rights activist Karamo Brown; “Orange is the New Black” Actress and immigration activist Diane Guerrero and Full House Star and substance abuse speaker Jodi Sweeten.
“Through our speaker series, students have the opportunity to meet and learn from individuals who sometimes seem outside their reach,” said Tiffany Mayse, director of Student Engagement at NKU. “Each speaker represents various backgrounds and identities, which allows students to learn more about prevalent issues in society they might not have known existed.”
The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required for entry.
To sign up for a ticket to hear Rose Lavelle’s presentation, contact A.J. Miller or visit NKU’s Student Union Room 316.
