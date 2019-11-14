Tom Alf, ‘life-long Hamiltonian,’ dies at 70

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Long-time teacher and public servant Tom Alf passed away Wednesday morning.
The Hamilton City School District Board of Education extended its condolences in a statement, calling Alf a ‘life-long Hamiltonian.’
Over 40 years, according to the statement, Alf played an ‘instrumental’ role in Hamilton education, working in Hamilton City Schools as a teacher, principal, administrator, assistant superintendent and member of the Board of Education.
He also served on the city’s planning commission and was a member of 17 Strong, a citizen-led effort that provides structure and direction to the efforts behind a celebration of Hamilton’s unique neighborhoods.
“Tom will be missed by a community that he truly loves,” the statement said, “but his memory and impact will positively benefit future generations.”
Alf is survived by his wife, two daughters and one granddaughter.
The Board of Education announced all Hamilton City School District offices and school buildings will be closed Monday to give Alf’s family and friends an opportunity to attend funeral services scheduled for 10 a.m.
