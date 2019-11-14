Two teens indicted for murder of Holmes High School grad

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Two 16-year-olds were indicted by the Kenton County Grand Jury Thursday for the shooting death of Ke’Ovion Markel Seay Tevis, said a news release from the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.
Covington police responded to the River’s Edge at Eastside Pointe apartments on Greenup Street around 10 p.m. on Aug. 3 for a report of a shooting.
Tevis, 18, was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head. He later died at St. Elizabeth Covington Hospital.
The City of Covington said Tevis was a lifeguard at the city’s Randolph Pool and a recent graduate of Holmes High School.
PREVIOUS | Covington teen shot and killed
Brandon M. Hambrick and Deangelo Smith-Jones, both of Newport, each faces a single count of complicity to murder, the news release stated.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders says each teen qualifies as a “youthful offender” under Kentucky law and will stand trial as an adult due to the seriousness of the charge and the fact that a gun was used to commit the crime.
Complicity to murder has a possible punishment of twenty to fifty years or life in prison.
The teens are scheduled to be arraigned on Nov.18.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.