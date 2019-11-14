Two teens indicted for murder of Holmes High School grad

Two teens indicted for murder of Holmes High School grad
The City of Covington says Ke'Ovion "Keeter" Seay Tevis, 18, was a lifeguard at the city's Randolph Pool. Tevis was shot and killed on Aug. 3 (Tevis pictured at left) (Source: City of Covington)
November 14, 2019 at 5:33 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 5:33 PM

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Two 16-year-olds were indicted by the Kenton County Grand Jury Thursday for the shooting death of Ke’Ovion Markel Seay Tevis, said a news release from the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.

Covington police responded to the River’s Edge at Eastside Pointe apartments on Greenup Street around 10 p.m. on Aug. 3 for a report of a shooting.

Tevis, 18, was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head. He later died at St. Elizabeth Covington Hospital.

The City of Covington said Tevis was a lifeguard at the city’s Randolph Pool and a recent graduate of Holmes High School.

Brandon M. Hambrick and Deangelo Smith-Jones, both of Newport, each faces a single count of complicity to murder, the news release stated.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders says each teen qualifies as a “youthful offender” under Kentucky law and will stand trial as an adult due to the seriousness of the charge and the fact that a gun was used to commit the crime.

Complicity to murder has a possible punishment of twenty to fifty years or life in prison.

The teens are scheduled to be arraigned on Nov.18.

