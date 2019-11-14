YMCA partners with Fairfield school to teach 4th graders swimming safety

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP (FOX19) - East Butler YMCA has partnered with Fairfield East Elementary School to teach students how to be calm and confident while in the water.
Safety Around Water is an eight-week program that has fourth graders spending 40 minutes of their physical education class taking swim lessons at the Y.
School officials said the program matches their PE curriculum.
Drowning is the second highest cause of death involving children ages 1-14, according to the Y, but that risk decreases by more than 80 percent if a child learns to swim and follows swim safety protocols.
Jennifer Bain, senior aquatics director at the Y, said young children start exploring the water more in the fourth grade and may not have supervision by their side at all times.
“We work on jumping in, pushing, turning, and grabbing for the wall so in case they do fall, they naturally know how to get to a wall safely,” she said.
This program is funded through donations received from the Y’s annual fundraising campaign.
Two classes are participating now, and two more are scheduled this spring.
For more information about this program, visit https://www.gmvymca.org/locations/east-butler-county-family-ymca
