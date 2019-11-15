Armed robbery at Speedway in Fort Wright

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | November 15, 2019 at 4:45 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 4:45 AM

FORT WRIGHT, Ky (FOX19) - Fort Wright police are investigating an armed robbery at Speedway in Fort Wright, Kenton County dispatchers confirm.

Officers responded to reports of a man with a gun taking cash from the convenience store and gas station at 3395 Madison Pike about 3 a.m. Friday, they said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Police remain on scene investigating, according to dispatch.

Initial emergency reports indicate the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle with $200 in cash.

