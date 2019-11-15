FORT WRIGHT, Ky (FOX19) - Fort Wright police are investigating an armed robbery at Speedway in Fort Wright, Kenton County dispatchers confirm.
Officers responded to reports of a man with a gun taking cash from the convenience store and gas station at 3395 Madison Pike about 3 a.m. Friday, they said.
No injuries were immediately reported.
Police remain on scene investigating, according to dispatch.
Initial emergency reports indicate the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle with $200 in cash.
