Boone County detectives solve 1978 rape case, suspect arrested in Georgia

She said the man threatened to kill her if she continued to struggle or make noise. The man shut the victim’s car door and forced her into his car before driving to St. Joseph’s Lane in Park Hills where the victim reported being raped and forced to perform other sex acts against her will for about the next two hours. During the assault, the victim said her assailant bragged about having killed other women. She said she begged for her life and was eventually released alive. The victim then went to police.