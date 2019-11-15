CAUGHT ON CAM: Woman says someone tried to steal her holiday projector just days after having one stolen

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - A Kentucky woman says someone tried to steal a projector right outside her front door, a projector she says she uses to spread holiday cheer.
Catherine Williams’ home is located on New Linden Road in Newport.
The attempted theft comes about a month after someone came on her property and stole a different holiday projector from her front yard.
She provided video to FOX19 NOW from the prior incident showing the man eyeing the device, even messing around with it a bit, before taking off with it around two o’clock that morning.
Since then, Williams says she bought another one just like the one she had before.
“I tried to prevent that from happening again, because I like it," Williams said. “They are festive. They are easy to do, as far as decorations go.”
Then, around midnight on Thursday Williams says someone came onto her property again and tried to steal the projector.
This time, though, Williams put a lock on it.
Now she says she's glad she has one.
“They just plug into each other in there, and there is a lock with a key, so nothing fancy," Williams said. "I think he saw the words ‘danger, do not operate’ and dropped it, and you can see him running.”
Williams says she doesn’t think the person who visited this time is the same person who stole the projector before.
“I was thinking, ‘Are you kidding me? Not again!'” Williams said.
She tells us now she keeps her porch light on to try to prevent anyone from trying to steal the projector again.
“It’s not like it was a lot of money," Williams said. "It was just the fact of the matter.”
Williams also says she’s shocked because she’s lived in her home for four years and has never experienced anything like this.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.