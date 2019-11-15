Counterfeit Botox injection shipments seized in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Officers say they seized multiple shipments of counterfeit Botox injections.
CBP Cincinnati agents made the announcement Thursday.
They say the shipment was found at a Cincinnati express consignment facility and was presented to look like shipments of leggings and a ‘facial gift’ sent from Shenzhen, China. The shipment was destined to homes in Alabama, Texas, and Utah, officials say.
Officials say Botox, or botulinum toxin, is restricted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and cannot be imported into the U.S. without proper documentation. They say the FDA issued an important alert detailing which pharmaceutical companies produce legitimate Botox products and how these products can be legally imported.
“Illegal supply chains try to exploit online retail portals and the international mail and express consignment environments by shipping to individual consumers who may be unaware of proper import requirements,” Assistant Area Port Director Eugene Matho says. “However, CBP will take all appropriate actions necessary to protect the health and safety of American consumers.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.