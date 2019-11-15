61-year-old woman killed, 3 hurt in SE Indiana crash

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - A 61-year-old Indiana woman was killed and three other people were seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash in southeastern Indiana, authorities said.
Sally Schneckenberger, 61, of Columbus died at a hospital shortly after the crash occurred Wednesday on U.S. 50 at Michigan Road near Holton in Ripley County, according to Indiana State Police’s Versailles post.
Police and deputies with the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident about 4 p.m.
The initial investigation indicated a black 2014 Buick Verano, being driven by Marion W. T. Harding, age 21, of Holton, was traveling northbound on Michigan Road at US 50 when it failed to yield to a westbound, red 2010 Nissan Rogue, police said in a news release.
Harding’s vehicle entered onto US 50 into the path of the Nissan, which struck the passenger side of Harding’s vehicle, according to police.
Both vehicles left the road before stopping.
Schneckenberger was a passenger in the Nissan.
Her husband, Craig A. Schneckenberger, 62, was airlifted to Indiana University Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, IN for treatment of serious injuries, police said.
Harding, along with a front seat passenger in his vehicle, Minor W. Adams, age 77, were both airlifted in a medical helicopter the University of Cincinnati Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.
A 16 year old backseat passenger was treated for minor injuries at the scene, they said.
Toxicology results on both drivers are pending.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.