Frosty starts and chilly afternoons the next few days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -As we head into the weekend we will remain dry but still below normal with some chilly afternoons.
Expect a high around 41 on your Friday with sunshine after a cold start in the upper teens.
For the next ten days or so, bone-chilling arctic air will stay well north of the Tri-State and warm, moisture laden air will stay well south.
In between is a quiet zone with cold, crisp, frosty mornings and cool, quiet afternoons.
This weekend look for mid 40s on Saturday and upper 40s on Sunday.
We will stay mainly dry until late next week.
Snow systems will be no closer than the Great Lakes and big rain makers will hug the Gulf Coast.
By the end of next week, the atmosphere in our neck of the woods will become more active and it looks like a wet, or white, weather pattern will develop that continues through Thanksgiving Day.
The good news is that there are no signs of a return of record cold to Cincinnati but, I expect more wet days than dry days starting late next week through the beginning of December.
