Husband of woman charged with starving, beating 11-year-old Georgetown girl arrested

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - The husband of the woman charged with starving and beating her 11-year-old daughter in their Georgetown home is under arrest.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s officials say Charles Breeze, 61, is in their custody at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He has not been fully booked into the jail, Public Information Office David Daugherty says.
Daugherty says once he is medically cleared by hospital staff, he will be taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center. They will release his mug shot after he is fingerprinted and identified within the jail.
He has no timetable for how long Breeze will be at the hospital.
Breeze was indicted Thursday on two counts of endangering children, two counts of kidnapping, and one county felonious assault.
He was arrested in Cincinnati Thursday at 4 p.m. on a warrant service for Brown County by Hamilton County deputies.
His wife, Margaret Breeze, 47, was the girl’s former foster mother who became her legal guardian six years ago.
The girl was starved and forced to sleep on a urine-stained mattress in a trailer.
When police found her, she was just 47 lbs.
Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin says the child was monitored through a video feed.
The couple was staying in a home on White Oak Valley Road, where Corbin says they could watch what was happening in the trailer on a computer screen.
A grand jury indicted Margaret Breeze with two counts of child endangerment, two counts of kidnapping and one count of felonious assault in September.
Margaret Breeze is in the Brown County jail on a $250,000 bond facing charges of kidnapping, felonious assault and child endangerment.
The Brown County Prosecutor’s office says they are working on setting up something for the holidays for the girl, but have not released their plans yet.
