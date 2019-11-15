Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely for helmet attack, out at least for remainder of regular season and postseason

At one point in Thursday night’s game, Garrett rips Mason Rudolph’s helmet off while he is on the ground and swings it at the the Steelers quarterback when he gets back to his feet, hitting him in the head.

Garrett must meet with the NFL Commissioner’s Office and meet all requirements prior to reinstatement, which would not be until the 2020 NFL season at the very least. He was also fined an undisclosed amount.