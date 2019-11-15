Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely for helmet attack, out at least for remainder of regular season and postseason

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL announced that Myles Garrett is suspended indefinitely, at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason.
At one point in Thursday night’s game, Garrett rips Mason Rudolph’s helmet off while he is on the ground and swings it at the the Steelers quarterback when he gets back to his feet, hitting him in the head.
Garrett must meet with the NFL Commissioner’s Office and meet all requirements prior to reinstatement, which would not be until the 2020 NFL season at the very least. He was also fined an undisclosed amount.
Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam provided a statement on Garrett’s actions in Thursday night’s game:
Additionally, Browns defensive end Larry Ogunjobi will have to sit one game for his role in the incident.
Rudolph, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback, was not initially suspended for his role in the late-game altercation, but NFL officials said other punishments are pending.
A police spokeswoman said Rudolph did not file a report, although officers were seen at FirstEnergy Stadium for NFL security purposes. Garrett is currently not facing criminal charges for the helmet attack.
Rudolph’s agent, Tim Younger, said they are reviewing all options moving forward against Garrett.
“I made a mistake," Garrett said. “I lost my cool, and it’s going to come back to hurt our team.”
Garrett did not apologize for his actions during his postgame comments.
“I know it was bush league and a total coward move on his part,” Rudolph stated. “It’s OK, I’ll take it. I’m not going to back down from any bully out there.”
Garrett, who was drafted No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, has three business days to appeal the suspension.
