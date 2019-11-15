Northside house fire closes Hamilton Avenue

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A house fire has shut down Hamilton Avenue in Northside until further notice.
Fire crews found heavy fire on the first and second floors of the home in the 4600 block of Hamilton Avenue about 9 a.m., said Captain Matthew Flagler.
No injuries were reported.
The fire is knocked down now, but crews will remain on scene for a while investigating the cause and dousing hot spots.
The cause is not considered suspicious, he said.
A damage estimate will be released later in the day.
