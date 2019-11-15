Parents indicted in severe beating of man at Mason volleyball game due in court

LEBANON (FOX19) - The parents indicted in what police say was a bloody attack outside of a Mason volleyball game will return to court Friday.
Gerald Gertz, Jr., 38, and Sarah Hatfield, 38, are due before Warren County Common Pleas Court Judge Donald Oda at 8:30 a.m.
Both are charged with felonious assault in connection with the Sept. 27 severe beating of Raymond Phipps, 43.
The incident happened at St. Susanna School on Reading Road.
According to a police report, officers arrived to find Phipps beaten ‘badly’ and in need of an EMS response.
Phipps had two cracked ribs, crushed bones in his wrist and his teeth were knocked out.
Phipps told police he was in a verbal argument with another parent at the girl’s middle school volleyball game when he left to go home.
He said while he was on the phone, he was attacked from behind and thrown to the ground by Gertz, who began punching and kicking him in the head and face.
Phipps said while he was on the ground, he saw a woman later identified by a witness as Hatfield standing over him kicking and stomping on his face and neck.
Police say Gertz was gone by the time they arrived and Phipps was taken to West Chester UC to be treated for swelling and bleeding from his head and face.
Police say they talked to Phipps’ wife Amanda Phipps who said she was on the phone with her husband at the time of the attack and heard him screaming and ‘making noises’ so she ran outside to find him.
She said when she found her husband outside, Gertz and Hatfield were standing over him attacking him. Amanda Phipps said she immediately called 911 for help and Gertz ran to his vehicle and left the scene.
Police said they went to West Chester Hospital for a follow up interview with Phipps, but he was in such bad shape and experiencing so much pain that he was not able to speak or write.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.