Puppy in care of Cincinnati rescue after young boy saves dog from death

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A puppy that was believed to be near death is getting a shot at survival because of a young boy’s actions.
The puppy, named Rambo, is about 12 to 14 weeks old. Despite his young age, rescuers say he already came close to dying.
A young boy in Lawrence County, Ohio, rescuers said, found the dog alone, abandoned and incredibly sick. The child took the dog in and tried to care for him, but when Rambo did not recover, the boy reached out for help.
“Because of him [the boy], he very likely saved his life," Dustin Goodman, Owner and Founder of Iron Pits dog rescue, said.
Cincinnati based rescue “Iron Pits” jumped into action and brought Rambo into the Cincinnati area to get him medical care.
“Developed mange, ear infection, eye infection, roundworm, so there’s a lot of stuff going on with him," Goodman said. "We’re just trying to make him as comfortable as we can. Vet him, medicate him, get him back to normal again.”
Rescuers said it is hard to know how long it will take Rambo to bounce back. For now, he is with a foster family.
Rambo’s caretakers hope that the young boy’s act of kindness will inspire others to lend a helping hand to those in need, whether it is a fellow human or an animal.
“It’s amazing. You know to see that, it’s going to make anybody’s heart melt of course,” Goodman said. “Any kids, any parents can tell their kids about this situation, about what another little boy did, could help guide other kids to want to step up when they see things like this.”
Rescuers are not sure if Rambo was neglected for awhile and then dumped, or if he got sick after he was abandoned.
They said that once Rambo is fully recovered, they plan to reunite him with the boy who saved his life.
Iron Pits is accepting donations to help cover the cost of Rambo’s medical care. Those who would like to help can donate through the organization’s PayPal site. Donations can also be made through the vet’s office, All Creatures Animal Hospital in Amelia, at 513-797-7387.
The rescue is also always seeking fosters and adopters. To learn more, visit the Iron Pits Facebook page.
