UC beats Alabama A&M without star Jarron Cumberland

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati throttled Alabama A&M 85-53 without star Jarron Cumberland, who was benched because of a “coach’s decision" on Thursday night.
“I made a decision prior to the game that he wouldn’t be playing tonight,” said head coach John Brannen.
Brannen was asked by FOX19 Now if Cumberland’s benching would last more than one game.
“That’s the great part about a coach’s decision," Brannen said. "I’ll get a chance to re-evaluate it going forward. There was no message. I made a decision.”
UC (2-1) was led by Chris Vogt who recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Scott tossed in 16 points and 8 rebounds.
The Bearcats travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands to face Illinois State next in the Paradise Jam on Friday, Nov. 22 at 5:45 p.m.
