Video of Subway robbery shows suspect herd employees into refrigerator

Video of Subway robbery shows suspect herd employees into refrigerator
Video released by Green Township Police shows a Subway robbery on Bridgetown Road. (Source: Green Township Police)
By Ken Brown | November 14, 2019 at 9:57 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 10:02 PM

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Green Township Police have released video of a July robbery they say was committed by Howard Reed Jr.

The video shows a suspect running into the Subway restaurant along Bridgetown Road and hopping over the counter while pointing a weapon at employees.

"He made us get in the walk-in refrigerator, and I heard the door open and I waited a few minutes and I got out,” a Subway employee told 911 dispatchers.

Reed is wanted in Ohio but was arrested in Campbell County, Ky. after Dayton Police picked him up on a separate robbery charge.

Dayton Police arrested Reed on charges for wanton endangerment, kidnapping, fleeing and eluding, criminal mischief and an escape.

Reed’s bond in Kentucky is set at $500,000.

He’s also facing 12 robbery charges in Ohio and a charge for having weapons under disability. He is not permitted to carry a firearm after a 2002 felony conviction.

Reed is in Campbell County Court on November 18th, where he is expected to enter a plea.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.