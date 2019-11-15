Video of Subway robbery shows suspect herd employees into refrigerator

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Green Township Police have released video of a July robbery they say was committed by Howard Reed Jr.
The video shows a suspect running into the Subway restaurant along Bridgetown Road and hopping over the counter while pointing a weapon at employees.
"He made us get in the walk-in refrigerator, and I heard the door open and I waited a few minutes and I got out,” a Subway employee told 911 dispatchers.
Reed is wanted in Ohio but was arrested in Campbell County, Ky. after Dayton Police picked him up on a separate robbery charge.
Dayton Police arrested Reed on charges for wanton endangerment, kidnapping, fleeing and eluding, criminal mischief and an escape.
Reed’s bond in Kentucky is set at $500,000.
He’s also facing 12 robbery charges in Ohio and a charge for having weapons under disability. He is not permitted to carry a firearm after a 2002 felony conviction.
Reed is in Campbell County Court on November 18th, where he is expected to enter a plea.
