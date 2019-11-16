A bit warmer Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - High pressure will continue to bring dry and cool conditions to the region.
With clear skies overnight, Sunday will see a chilly start in the mid 20s. Expect an afternoon high temp in the upper 40s.
A weak disturbance will increase clouds Sunday afternoon into the overnight, but the precipitation will remain to the north.
Monday will start with clouds, but we should see some sunshine late morning or early afternoon. High temps will once again reach the upper 40s.
Another disturbance will approach Tuesday, offering plenty of clouds but no rain or snow.
Sunshine and warmer temps return for Wednesday, with our next chance of rain arriving Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
