2 Cincinnati men sentenced in check-cashing scheme, DOJ says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two Cincinnati men have received prison sentences in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to a check-cashing scheme that earned them between $150,000 and $250,000 over a 14 month span.
Stephano Henderson, 32, pleaded guilty in July to one count of conspiring to commit bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. He was sentenced on Nov. 8 to 87 months in prison.
Laneal Henderson, 33, pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiring to commit bank fraud, the DOJ says. He was sentenced Friday to 51 months in prison.
According to court documents, the scheme involved stealing checks from the mailboxes of businesses and residences. The Hendersons and two others, Eugene Clifford, 31, and Markalo Harris, 27, then either cashed the checks or reprinted them in the name of new payees, then cashed them.
Sometimes other individuals, called ‘cashers,’ according to the DOJ, were recruited to serve as new payees on the re-printed checks in exchange for part of the profit.
The scheme took place February 2017 to April 2018, court documents say.
The DOJ explains Stephano Henderson was primarily involved in re-printing checks, while Laneal Henderson primarily recruited ‘cashers’ to cash fraudulent checks.
Clifford and Harris have pleaded guilty as well but have not yet been sentenced, according to the release.
