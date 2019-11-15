Dry, cool weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With a clear sky and only a few clouds the night will be cold and frosty.
Arctic air is the coldest type of air mass that visits Cincinnati. Early this week the record cold we had was the result of an early season arctic air mass that originated over Siberia. The big, frigid air mass pushed many local communities to the single digits above zero.
A glance at the weather map shows another big high pressure system on the way. Temperatures will be chilly but not nearly as cold. Not all cold air masses are equal and the primary factor that separates a bone-chilling cold air mass from one that is seasonably chilly is where the air mass was born. When air is stationary over what meteorologists call a “source region” it acquires the characteristics of that location. The air mass this weekend originated over the North Pacific in contrast to the record-setter from earlier this week and is more seasonable for a November weekend in Cincinnati.
Steve Horstmeyer
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.