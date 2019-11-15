Dry, cool weekend

A glance at the weather map shows another big high pressure system on the way. Temperatures will be chilly but not nearly as cold. Not all cold air masses are equal and the primary factor that separates a bone-chilling cold air mass from one that is seasonably chilly is where the air mass was born. When air is stationary over what meteorologists call a “source region” it acquires the characteristics of that location. The air mass this weekend originated over the North Pacific in contrast to the record-setter from earlier this week and is more seasonable for a November weekend in Cincinnati.