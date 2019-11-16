Gun threat interrupts Springboro Junior High dance, school says

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (FOX19) - Springboro Junior High students had an eventful night Friday, but probably not of the kind they were expecting.
Early in the evening, the school says, the parents of 7th and 8th graders were notified of several 9-1-1 hang-up calls traced to a location near the school.
At 8:11, a 9-1-1 call was reportedly made saying there was a weapon or a gun at the Springboro Junior High dance.
Shortly afterwards, Springboro Police Department made a sweep of the school building. During the sweep, the school says all students and staff attending the dance were moved safely to designated classrooms accompanied by a Springboro police officer.
According to the school, police completed the sweep and found no weapon or gun in the building or on school grounds.
Students were released and picked up around 9 p.m.
Police say the 9-1-1 call was traced to a student at the school, though they deemed it was not a credible threat, according to the school.
The Springboro and Clearkreek Township Police Departments and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the incident.
