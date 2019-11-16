Local shelter receives 30,000 pounds of boxed food

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Shelterhouse in Queensgate received a huge donation Saturday morning to help feed the homeless.
Dozens of children helped stock 30,000 pounds of boxed food, donated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Shelterhouse on Gest Street.
“This is an expression of our love of God to help our fellow man,” said the North Stake President at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wesley Foister. “There was a need and we have the resources to help fill that need.”
More than 50 children volunteered on Saturday morning.
"I asked some youth if they can come, and the word spread, and we got an overwhelming response," said Foister. "There are so many youth who want to contribute. They want to help, they want to serve others, and so I'm pleased with the response."
A $10,000 check was also given to the Shelterhouse.
"It's just a blessing to have people like you all, " said the head cook at the Shelterhouse, Yolanda Fannon. "Everyone here, to be able to give back to us, it's just a blessing."
Fannon helps serve 200 to 275 meals per day after being homeless for two years.
She says working for the Shelterhouse changed her life.
“I felt like I was a burden and that’s how sometimes, when you’re homeless, how you feel like you’re a burden on someone,” said Fannon. “You don’t have to feel like that. You have people that are there to help you. I got this job through my case manager who helped me and that’s why it’s a blessing to me. That’s why I feel so good when I get a donation in here.”
She says her mission is to help others in need.
Those who need help can contact the Shelterhouse at 513-721-0643.
