Police: ‘Serious’ crash shuts down River Road, sends 3 to hospital

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A serious vehicle accident in the 2400 block of River Road has such the road down between Fairbanks Ave. and Elberon Ave. in lower Price Hill, police say.
The crash reportedly happened around 6:45 p.m.
The Cincinnati Fire Department tells FOX19 NOW they have transported 3 people to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
No information is given about their conditions.
