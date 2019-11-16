Union Township man charged with soliciting nudes from 15-year-old girl, sheriff’s office says

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Clermont County detectives arrested a Union Township man Thursday night for soliciting sexual material from a minor, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says.
Shawn Folsom, 41, is charged with one county of importuning, a fifth-degree felony.
The charges stem from a series of texts Folsom sent a teenage boy thinking the boy was a 15-year-old girl, according to exclusive information obtained by FOX19 NOW from the sheriff’s office.
The boy had set up a listing for his girlfriend’s dress on the site Offer Up, the sheriff’s office says, which allows local sellers to connect with local buyers through an online marketplace.
The boy’s girlfriend was wearing the dress in the listing photos, leading Folsom to believe he was contacting her when he messaged through the app.
The boy let Folsom believe he was the girl until inappropriate messages came in and persisted, including requests for nude pictures, according to Detective Jessica McCarthy.
The sheriff’s office says Folsom also sent at least one nude image of himself through the messenger.
At this point the boy went to the sheriff’s office.
Folsom is currently being held in Clermont County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 25 in Clermont County Municipal Court.
“As a parent it's concerning, and as a detective it's concerning,” McCarthy said. “Again, we just encourage parents to discuss this with their children. Whether they're 10 or 16, nobody is off limits unfortunately.”
Police tell FOX19 NOW they fear the teenage boy who reported Folsom may not be his only victim.
“Talk to your children,” McCarthy said. “Encourage them to come forward."
The sheriff’s office is also asking parents to speak with their children about the dangers of engaging with a stranger on apps or social media.
If you or someone you know has had similar contacts with Folsom or another adult, you’re encouraged to contact the Investigations Division at the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office at (513) 732.7545.
