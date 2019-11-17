Bearcats hold at No. 17 in AP Poll

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A lackluster win against South Florida didn’t cost UC in the polls as the Bearcats remained No. 17 in Sunday’s newest AP Top 25.
Sam Crosa kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired Saturday night, giving the Bearcats a 20-17 victory over South Florida and at least a share of the American Athletic Conference East division title.
It’s the second time in three weeks the Bearcats have won on a game-ending kick by Crosa.
UC improved to 6-0 in American Conference play and can clinch a spot in the conference championship game with a win against Temple on senior day next weekend.
If the Bearcats finish as the top ranked non-power five conference team, they are automatically invited to one of the so-called New Year’s Six bowls.
