Bearcats hold at No. 17 in AP Poll
(Source: WXIX)
By Joe Danneman | November 17, 2019 at 2:58 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 3:01 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A lackluster win against South Florida didn’t cost UC in the polls as the Bearcats remained No. 17 in Sunday’s newest AP Top 25.

Sam Crosa kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired Saturday night, giving the Bearcats a 20-17 victory over South Florida and at least a share of the American Athletic Conference East division title.

It’s the second time in three weeks the Bearcats have won on a game-ending kick by Crosa.

UC improved to 6-0 in American Conference play and can clinch a spot in the conference championship game with a win against Temple on senior day next weekend.

If the Bearcats finish as the top ranked non-power five conference team, they are automatically invited to one of the so-called New Year’s Six bowls.

