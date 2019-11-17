A cloudy start to the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Skies into the overnight will remain mostly cloudy with low temps by Monday morning in the low 30s.
Clouds will linger across the region Monday, but afternoon high temps will rise into the upper 40s once again.
Another disturbance and lingering moisture will provide for the chance of a sprinkle late Monday, or a sprinkle/flurry overnight into very early Tuesday morning.
Expect to see low temps on Tuesday in the low to mid 30s, with upper 40s in the afternoon under variably cloudy skies.
Wednesday looks to be the pick day of the extended forecast with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s.
We should see temps in the upper 50s on Thursday, but rain will be falling across the region as another disturbance crosses the Tri-State.
Cooler air will settle back in for the upcoming weekend.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.