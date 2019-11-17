Danville Police arrest two women allegedly stealing guinea pigs from pet store

DANVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Police in Danville have arrested two women in connection to a robbery at Pet Paradise pet store.
Isabelle Mason, 21, and Jaimee Pack, 19, were arrested by Danville Police on Saturday. They said the two women walked into the Pet Paradise store on Hustonville Road, took two guinea pigs and attempted to walk out of the store without paying for them.
Police stated that the clerk followed the two women outside of the store to get the guinea pigs back. One of the two women threw one of the guinea pigs at the store clerk while the other one drove over the clerk’s foot with her car.
The clerk and the guinea pig thrown at the clerk are expected to be okay. The other guinea pig is still missing.
Mason and Pack were both charged with robbery, shoplifting, and cruelty to animals. Mason was also charged with wanton endangerment. They are currently held at Boyle County Detention Center.
