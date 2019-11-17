Duke Energy warns of possible door-to-door scams

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - Residents of a North College Hill neighborhood are learning two people claiming to be Duke Energy workers going door to door Thursday were not who they claimed to be.
One neighbor who caught them on his home security camera told them to get off his property.
Renea Black lives on the same street. She said she had the same encounter.
“They was saying that there was some type of discount," Black said.
Black said their young age, unprofessional dress and the size of their group made her suspicious.
She said she got really nervous the second time they came to her house.
“They would just start banging on the door real hard,” Black said.
Duke Energy told FOX19 NOW they do not send people to your home without a prior appointment. Any Duke employees would also be wearing safety vests and have identification showing they work for Duke.
In 2019, Ohio and Kentucky Duke Energy customers have reported nearly 2,000 scam attempts.
Black said she did not fall victim to this scam for one reason.
“I just went with my instinct that something wasn’t right," she said.
North College Hill Police told FOX19 NOW they responded to the area Thursday, but they could not find the people in the video.
The North College Hill residents who spoke with us said their tactic is to just not open the door altogether, no matter who is at the front door.
