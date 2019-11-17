Man arrested after police chase in Franklin, Ohio

FRANKLIN, Ohio (FOX19) -A man was arrested after a police pursuit happened in Franklin Saturday evening.
It started when patrolman Patrick Holland checked the registration of a car traveling northbound on Riley Blvd. and found out that the license plate was stolen.
Holland attempted to stop the car, but the suspect, 34-year-old Johnny Marchesani of Middletown, fled northbound onto Main Street.
The slow pursuit continued onto North Dixie Highway when the car came to a forced stop due to mechanical issues.
Then Marchesani fled on foot into an adjacent field. The Franklin Division of Fire and four K-9 teams started to search for Marchesani southbound on the Great Miami River Bike Trail.
At around 11:23 p.m. was when crews were notified by a passerby that the Marchesani was in the wood line area of 1000 N. Main St.
Crews responded to the area and found Marchesani hiding in a culvert near that address.
Marchesani has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding, felony receiving stolen property, felony obstructing official business in addition to multiple misdemeanor traffic violations.
He is being held in the Warren County jail on a $55,000 bond.
His arraignment will be held Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the Franklin Municipal Court.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.