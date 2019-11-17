Restaurateur Jeff Ruby donates turkeys to Louisville firefighters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Restaurant mogul Jeff Ruby made a delicious donation Friday.
The Cincinnati-based restaurateur who also owns one of Louisville’s top steakhouses visited Louisville Fire headquarters to give 500 turkeys to first responders and their famililes.
Ruby is making the donations to each city where he operates restaurants, which also include Lexington, Nashville and Columbus, Ohio.
“These are people that risk their lives every day to save our lives and protect our lives,” Ruby said. “It’s just a way to say thank you, thank the fire department, thank the police department. It shows we care and appreciate what they do.”
Ruby has provided nearly three thousand turkeys to first responders since 2015.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.