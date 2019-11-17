Sheriff: NKY 13-year-old arrested after school shooting threat reported

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - A 13-year-old was arrested Saturday night in connection to a school shooting threat that was reportedly targeting a middle school in Florence, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
A Jones Middle School student was taken into custody after the sheriff’s office said he reportedly told another student he was going to “shoot up the school with guns," targeting teachers and other students.
Deputies said they received a full confession from the suspect.
The sheriff’s office said the student is charged with terroristic threatening, a felony.
The suspect has been lodged in the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Center, per a judge’s order.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.