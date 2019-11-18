Another person, 77, dies after crash in Ripley County

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Another person involved in the Ripley County crash that happened Wednesday has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Minor W. Adams died as a result of the crash that happened near Holton, Ind. on Michigan Road at U.S. 50.
The initial investigation stated that Adams was a front seat passenger of 21-year-old Marion W.T. Harding’s 2014 Buick Verano.
Previous Story | 61-year-old woman killed, 3 hurt in SE Indiana crash
Sgt. Wheeles says Harding failed to yield to a 2010 Nissan Rogue driven by Craig A. Schneckenberger,62, who was traveling westbound on U.S. 50.
Schneckenberger hit the passenger side of Harding’s car.
Both cars left the roadway before stopping.
Harding and Adams were transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for serious injuries.
Sgt. Wheeles says a 16-year-old was in the backseat of Harding's car and was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Schneckenberger was airlifted to Indiana University Methodist Hospital and was treated for serious injuries.
The front seat passenger of Schneckenberger’s car, 61-year-old Sally Schneckenberger, was transported to King’s Daughters’ Hospital in Madison, Ind. where she later died.
The toxicology results on both drivers are pending at this time.
