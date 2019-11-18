Apparent home invasion leaves ‘invader’ shot dead in Highland County, sheriff says

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - An attempted home invasion in Highland County Monday morning reportedly left the would-be invader shot dead, according to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 10:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office says it received a 911 call saying a man was making threats and trying to get in the back of a house near the 5000 block of SR 124.
According to the sheriff’s office, the caller says the man eventually came to the front of the home and confronted the home-owner.
The caller then shot the man, he reportedly told the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff’s office deputies and detectives went to the scene along with the Highland County Coroner, the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation and the life squad.
They found the man dead from the single gunshot wound.
No names were released, though the sheriff’s office did say the man who was killed was 29 years old.
The incident is under investigation.
