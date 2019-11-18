Bengals fan remains living on rooftop of Indiana restaurant

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -One Bengals fan continues to live on the rooftop of his Indiana restaurant after the Bengals lost for the tenth time this season.
Jeff Lanham has been living on the rooftop of the Hog Rock Café since the Bengals lost to the Arizona Cardinals Oct. 6, 26 to 23.
The idea started as a casual conversation to get his wife’s attention, but it turned out to be one giant commitment.
He says he will continue to camp on the rooftop of his restaurant until the Bengals win a game.
"If I say I'm going to do something, I do it, said Lanham. “I had no intention on ever coming up here and staying."
The Bengals have a season record of 0-10 and at this rate, Lanham could be living on the rooftop for the rest of the season.
"It doesn't look good for us. We are not playing well at all,” said Lanham. “Our defense is starting to play a little bit better, but our offense just isn't clicking."
Since he has been living in the 10 x 12 tent space, Lanham has had a great deal of company including another fellow Bengals fan, Dennis “Wildman” Walker and former Bengals fullback, Ickey Woods.
Other than watching the Bengals and hanging out with some local celebrities, Lenham says there is not that much to do.
He says his wife gave him a volleyball similar to the one Tom Hanks talks to in the movie "Castaway."
Lanham also has a stocking hung up in his tent but hopes Santa does not have to visit him to fil it.
“And I'm wondering if I didn't get jinxed to where now I'm going to be up here during Christmas,” said Lanham. “So, I don't know if I need to get it out of here or what."
If the Bengals lose Sunday against the Steelers, Lanham says he will spend Thanksgiving in the tent.
"I'll take everything out just like I do when we watch the game on Sundays, put a table in here, and will have Thanksgiving."
He says if the Bengals do not get a win this season, he will be back on the roof in 2020.
