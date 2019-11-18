Bengals match worst start in franchise history

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Bengals matched the worst start in franchise history, dropping to 0-10 after a 17-10 loss to Oakland on Sunday.
New starting quarterback Ryan Finley struggled in his first career road start, completing fewer than half of his pass attempts and failing to throw a touchdown pass.
The Bengals moved the ball deep into Raiders territory late in the fourth quarter, but Giovani Bernard dropped a potential drive continuing first down and Finley missed on a fourth down throw.
On the Bengals final drive of the game, Finley was intercepted. He finished with two turnovers.
Oakland area native Joe Mixon performed well in front of about 75 family and friends. He finished with 86 yards and his first rushing touchdown of the season.
Bengals wide receiver left the game in the fourth quarter on a stretcher after having his neck and head hit at an awkward angle while making a catch. He left on a stretcher and was taken to an Oakland area hospital for more testing.
The tenth consecutive loss to start the season matches the 1993 Bengals — who finished with a 3-13 record.
