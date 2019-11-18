Deputies search for suspect in Florence armed robbery

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Boone County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect after a Florence business was robbed at knifepoint Sunday afternoon.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. to the Galaxy Vapors on Burlington Pike.
Investigators say he approached an employee armed with a knife and demanded cash from the register. He then reportedly fled the scene in a black sedan toward Burlington Pike with the cash and other stolen merchandise.
He is described as average height and thin build, with a bald head and facial hair. He was known to be wearing grey pants and a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the robbery, deputies say.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 or submit a tip through the Boone County Sheriff’s website.
