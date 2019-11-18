3 fatally shot outside Walmart in Oklahoma

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (AP/KWSO) - Police have confirmed that two men and a woman have been fatally shot at a Walmart in Oklahoma.
Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford says two of the people killed were in a vehicle outside the store and the third person killed was in the parking lot of the store in Duncan.
Our sister station in Lawton, Oklahoma says Chief Ford told them one of the people killed is the shooter.
The chief says the weapon used was a handgun.
Authorities are looking for witnesses to the shooting.
Duncan is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.
