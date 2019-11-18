A few showers tomorrow but dry for the morning commute

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tonight will be cloudy and cold with temperatures dropping into the low 30s mainly west if I-71. East of the interstate where it stays cloudy temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.
Typical of this time of year, a very active weather pattern is developing in the Northern Hemisphere. As the polar front jet stream strengthens in response to the increasing difference in temperature between the poles and tropics numerous weather systems will drag tropical moisture into the Ohio River Valley states with five to six of the next 10 days wet. It looks like very cold air will stay to the north and the chances of accumulating snow are small through Thanksgiving Day.
A few showers will move through the region Tuesday afternoon and evening with a weak moisture starved system. The next weather-maker arrives Thursday and because it is stronger it will bring rain Thursday afternoon into Saturday morning. Behind the storm the precipitation may end as a brief period of rain and snow mixed Saturday morning.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.