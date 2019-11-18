Fourth, final suspect captured in 2017 deadly Colerain fake gender reveal

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Colerain police announced the capture of the fourth and final suspect connected to the 2017 fake gender reveal shooting.
BCI and SOFAST agents captured Vandell Antwon Slade, of Columbus, Sunday night, police say.
Slade was indicted Aug. 14 on two counts of murder, felonious assault, and one count of attempted murder.
The July 9, 2017 shooting on Capstan Drive killed Autumn Garrett, 22, of Indiana, and injured eight others, including three children.
Cheyanne Willis, who hosted what police say was a fake gender reveal party, said she lost her unborn child during the incident, but police later revealed she was not pregnant.
Witnesses told police two men in hoods entered the home in a seemingly targeted attack, opened fire and fled the scene.
The children who were shot were 8, 6 and 2 at the time. All had non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
About 30 people had attended the gender reveal party, but only a dozen guests remained when the gunmen entered the home, police have said.
Slade was the final suspect to be captured by authorities. Three other suspects were arrested and indicted by a Hamilton County Grand Jury in Dec. 2018 on the following charges:
- Roshawn Bishop, 28: Two counts each murder and felonious assault and one count attempted murder
- James Echols, 23: Aggravated Murder, Aggravated Burglary and murder; 9 counts of felonious assault; eight counts attempted murder and one count of cruelty to animals
- Michael Sanon, 21: Aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and two counts of murder; 9 counts of felonious assault; eight counts of attempted murder and one count of cruelty to animal
Bishop, Echols, and Sanon are all due in court Nov. 25.
No court date has been set for Slade.
