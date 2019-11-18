Jury selection to begin for Pike County grandmother accused of covering up Rhoden family murders

WAVERLY, Ohio (FOX19) - Jury selection is expected to begin Monday for the Pike County grandmother accused of helping to cover up the execution-style killings of eight members of the same family in rural southern Ohio.
Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering denied the state’s motion to delay Rita Newcomb’s trial.
She is charged with obstruction of justice, perjury and three counts of forgery.
Her trial was already delayed twice, most recently on Oct. 7, to ensure the availability of one of the investigators.
Newcomb is the mother of Angela Wagner. She, along with husband, George “Billy” Wagner III and the couple’s sons, Edward “Jake” Wagner and George Wagner IV, is charged with aggravated murder.
The victims are Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.
All were shot in the head April 22, 2016, most several times, according to autopsy records.
Gov. Mike DeWine said last year the custody of the couple’s daughter, Sophia, who is now 5, was a factor in the massacre.
Jury selection for Newcomb is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m.
In addition to Newcomb, George “Billy" Wagner’s mother, Fredericka Wagner, 76, also was accused of perjury and obstruction of justice in the massacre. But those charges were dropped.
