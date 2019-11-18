Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge closed for repairs

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (FOX19) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge (US 62) over the Ohio River in downtown Maysville will be closed for repairs.
The bridge, which carries US 62 across the Ohio River between downtown Maysville and Aberdeen, Ohio, was restricted to a 3-ton weight limit as a safety precaution in July after inspectors found corrosion damage to suspender cables.
The repair to the cables is expected to close the bridge through winter.
All motorist are advised to detour to the William H. Harsha Bridge to commute into Ohio.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.