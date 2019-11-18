Starting out dry this week, rain on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We are starting out your work week quiet with not much of a weather change however rain is on the way later this week.Temperature is still running below average but expect a high in the upper 40s for your Monday with the partly cloudy sky.
Some light rain will be around for Tuesday in the morning into the afternoon as temperatures will stay steady in the mid 40s.
Expect a little bit of a mid week warm up as we get back into the mid to upper 50s both Wednesday and Thursday, however a front Thursday will bring more widespread rain. That will drop us back into the low to mid 40s for the upcoming weekend.
