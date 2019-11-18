Student, 12, arrested in connection with gun hoax during Springboro Jr. High dance

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (FOX19) -Springboro police arrested a 12-year-old student whom they say called them about a gun threat at the Springboro Junior High dance Friday evening.
Court documents say Warren County dispatchers received two 9-1-1 hangup calls in the area of Springboro High Junior school. It was not until a third call came in when police were notified that the caller stated someone had a gun at the school. They then traced the phone call to a student at the school.
Court documents say police found the owner of the phone at the dance, but she told police she lost the phone shortly after arriving at the school.
When police arrived, they moved the students and staff to designated classrooms.
They, along with school staff, searched the school for any weapons and could not find anything.
Police found the phone and school officials were able to locate the last person, that had the phone at the time the 911 call was made.
When they completed their search, officers quickly determined the call was a hoax.
All of the students were released from school.
Police say the student is held at the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center.
The student is facing a charge of making false alarms.
