Winterfest returns to Kings Island for holiday season

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Winterfest returns to Kings Island Nov. 22-Dec. 31, park officials say, bringing with it five million holiday lights and a smorgasbord of holiday attractions.
Hours for the holiday festival generally run 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Sundays and 4-10 p.m. Saturdays, with select December week days open and 5 p.m.-1 a.m. hours on New Years’ Eve.
Winterfest is kicked off each night at 5:30 p.m with a lighting ceremony, featuring singing, dancing and a countdown to the moment Snoopy flips the giant switch and the Eiffel Tower comes alive with thousands of lights.
In addition to the lights, park officials also tout Winterfest’s 10 winter wonderlands, 16 live shows and 19 rides that will remain open for the festival.
Guests should come hungry. Winterfest is packed with holiday treats and not-so holiday treats alike: cookies, churros, hot chocolate, pizza, popcorn, fried chicken, Christmas sausage, smoked turkey, Skyline Chili, Starbucks, Auntie Anne’s, Panda Express and an international buffet.
Noteworthy attractions include carolers, sledding, carriage rides, an artisan village, ice skating on the Royal Fountain ice rink, an authentic steam locomotive, a holiday-themed Charlie Brown musical, a nativity stage with live animals and a 40-foot tall Christmas tree at the center of an elf village.
New for Winterfest 2019, Kings Island has announced the return of its Kings Mills Antique Autos, the 2/3-scaled replicas of the 1911 Ford Model T that allow families to tour the park on a small rail track.
The newly renovated International Street, which functions as the park’s main entrance plaza, is another point of focus for park officials.
Tickets start at $27.99 online. Parking is free when you buy four or more adult tickets.
All-inclusive tickets are available. They come with parking, a single meal deal and a souvenir mug.
