15-year-old pedestrian hit, killed in Dearborn County

DOVER, Ind. (FOX19) - A 15-year-old died Friday after being hit by a vehicle, the Dearbon County Sheriff’s Office says.
Joshua Welsh, of Guilford, was hit by a vehicle in the 25000 block of State Route One in Dover Friday.
The sheriff’s office says a 55-year-old woman was driving north when Welsh ran from the west side of the road directly into her SUV’s path.
Welsh was taken by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
The sheriff’s office has not said whether the woman driving will face charges.
