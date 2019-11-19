Arrest in armed robbery at NKY vape shop

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - A suspect is under arrest in an armed robbery at a Northern Kentucky vape shop over the weekend.
Shawn Warfield, 32 of Burlington, Kentucky was taken into custody Monday night on a robbery charge, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrested him while working in conjunction with Covington police.
Warfield is accused of robbing Galaxy Vapors on Burlington Pike at knife point about 3 p..m Sunday.
Investigators say the suspect approached an employee armed with a knife and demanded cash from the register. He then reportedly fled in a black sedan toward Burlington Pike with the cash and other stolen merchandise.
Anyone who might have had contact with Warfield in the past week is asked to contact Detective Jeff Miles of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at jmiles@boonecountyky.org or 859-334-8476.
